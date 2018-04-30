Elliott on Talladega: 'You Would Think Those Guys Want to Win'

Chase Elliott piloted the lone-Chevrolet in the top-five to a third-place finish on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway's Geico 500. In pursuit of his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, the Georgia-born driver was flooded by a pack of Roush Yates-powered Fords in the top half of the field. As he nudged into his eventual finishing position with less than 10 laps to go, Elliott was waiting on a hard-charge from one or more competitors to the front; in turn, this would create a draft for him to slip into and perhaps challenge for a higher position. Despite those hopes, the field remained mostly static and he was forced to settle with another shortcoming—at least in his eyes.

After the race, Elliott spoke to the press and detailed his surprise that others didn't take the same approach that he had in mind.

“It’s tough,’’ Elliott explained. “You would think those guys want to win the race around me, but they just ride and ride and ride and they have to know in their minds they are waiting too long, even for themselves."

“I thought maybe one of them would get greedy and want to win, I certainly did. I knew if I went by myself it wasn’t going to work. For what it was, it worked out pretty good.’’