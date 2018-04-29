The Annual 'Mitty' Historic Race Comes to Road Atlanta

Since 1977, the Mitty at Road Atlanta has been a venue for people to take their classic race cars out of retirement, if only for a weekend. With the 41st annual event having kicked off on April 27 it is the longest running vintage race in the United States.

Nissan was the featured marque this year, so the infield and paddock were swarmed with all manner of Datsun coupes, Skylines, and Fairladies Z.