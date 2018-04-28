Haas F1's Romain Grosjean Says He Complains to Improve His Team

Romain Grosjean is a hoot. The Frenchman's colorful and sometimes-puzzling attitude has lead to plenty of criticism from his peers, but according to him, it's all in good spirit. While he often catches flack for his gripes, Grosjean recently validated himself ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix by saying that he only complains in order "for the team to get better."

The 32-year-old's employer, Haas F1, started 2018 with loads of pace that dazed its larger, more generously funded competitors. A mix of pit troubles and the notorious "Holy Trinity" have made it difficult for the team to fight for anything better than midfield mediocrity, but even yet, Grosjean remains positive—even if you can't tell it from the press.

"It hurts when fans say, 'Grosjean complains all the time,'" Grosjean told the Danish Ekstra Bladet newspaper. "My radio is just used (on television) all the time."



"I don't only complain, and if I do, it's for the team to get better. You don't think about it when you're in the car. You're just working."