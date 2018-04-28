Hartley Tells Gasly He's Sorry After Bizarre Qualifying Near-Miss

Communication between teammates is key, but it seems Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly are on somewhat of a different wavelength. Following a clumsy collision in China, where Gasly bumped into Hartley when the team wanted to swap the running order around, the Toro Rosso duo was close to having the big one in Formula 1 qualifying in Baku.

In the dying minutes of Q1, with Gasly on the verge of making it through, the Frenchman came up on turn 15 and his trundling teammate, who was nursing a puncture. "I don't know what happened to Brendon but he slowed down massively before turn 15 and I came around the previous corner doing 320 kph (199 mph)," Gasly told reporters at the Baku City Circuit.

"I only just managed to avoid him. I could already see myself go airborne," said Gasly, admitting "It was really scary," as Hartley had a bit of a wiggle to make things just a little hairier. "I'm sure Brendon didn't do it on purpose, if he had a puncture that obviously didn't help."