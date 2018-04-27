Andrea Dovizioso Rejects Ducati's Alleged Lowball Contract Offer

MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso has rejected Ducati's initial contract offer, which aims to keep the Italian in the motorcycle racing squad after the 2018 racing season, which is when his current contract expires.

The contract negotiations between Ducati and Dovizioso have been going on for some time, but there hadn't been any reports of an extension being signed, or if the two parties had agreed on any specific terms. Things changed following the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, where Dovizioso once again was able to wrangle the underperforming Ducati Desmosedici GP 18 to finish a strong fifth place, six spots ahead of his world-champion teammate Jorge Lorenzo.

According to Motorsport, Ducati Team manager Davide Tardozzi admitted to "being confident that the contract renewal would be signed soon" in early April, but a much different picture was painted earlier this week when Dovizioso's manager Simone Battistella said the two parties were "far apart."