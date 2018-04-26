Watch Onboard Footage of Ken Block Ripping Through the Woods of the Oregon Trail Rally
Shortly after announcing his 2018 race plans, Block attended the Oregon Trail Rally with co-driver Alex Gelsomino.
Last week, The Drive featured Ken Block's 2018 racing schedule which includes stints in American Rally Association competition, the World Rallycross Championship, and the new Americas Rallycross Championship. The first of those racing goals was to take his Ford Escort Cosworth Group A rally car to U.S. stage rally races in select ARA event starting with the Oregon Trail Rally.
Block, driving the 1991 Ford Escort Cosworth along with his co-driver Alex Gelsomino, was going to face stiff competition from the Subaru Rally Team of David Higgins and Craig Drew in their 2018 Subaru WRX STI racer. In the end, Higgins and Drew took first place with Block and Gelsomino finishing third for the event. By taking on the rally course in a 25-year-old WRC spec car, you know the duo wasn't there to finish in first, but they had fun and earned a podium doing it.
Hoonigan recently released a new supplementary channel, Hoonigan Bonus, as a place to drop exclusive content and behind the scenes footage. The team has been featuring some clips of Block's rally car on the new channel and recently dropped a full stage run at the Oregon Trail Rally. The stage is the ninth of the rally and you can see Block going flat out while listening to Gelsmino's notes.
Check out the raw footage of Ken Block ripping through the woods of the American Rally Association Oregon Trail Rally Stage 9 below.
