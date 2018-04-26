Watch Onboard Footage of Ken Block Ripping Through the Woods of the Oregon Trail Rally

Last week, The Drive featured Ken Block's 2018 racing schedule which includes stints in American Rally Association competition, the World Rallycross Championship, and the new Americas Rallycross Championship. The first of those racing goals was to take his Ford Escort Cosworth Group A rally car to U.S. stage rally races in select ARA event starting with the Oregon Trail Rally.

Block, driving the 1991 Ford Escort Cosworth along with his co-driver Alex Gelsomino, was going to face stiff competition from the Subaru Rally Team of David Higgins and Craig Drew in their 2018 Subaru WRX STI racer. In the end, Higgins and Drew took first place with Block and Gelsomino finishing third for the event. By taking on the rally course in a 25-year-old WRC spec car, you know the duo wasn't there to finish in first, but they had fun and earned a podium doing it.