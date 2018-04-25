Watch Nico Rosberg Pilot Mika Hakkinen's McLaren P1 Around Monaco

After exchanging salutations, the Finnish F1 champ fires up his McLaren and heads out onto the busy Monegasque streets, but not before activating the P1's fully electric mode inside the underground garage. You know, to keep the noise disturbance to a minimum—don't want to wake up the neighbors.

The eight or so minutes that follow are pure gold in the sense that nothing of what the duo does is expected. Perhaps it's the fact that the internet is filled with so many car videos nowadays that it's nearly impossible to find an original angle to a car video, but leave it up to a German and a Finn to come up with an enjoyable, light-hearted, and even funny piece of driving footage.

Sure, the McLaren is cool, but the chemistry between these two is pure gold.