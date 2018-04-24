IndyCar GP of Alabama: Drivers' Heated Post-Race Reactions on Social Media

The first three races of the 2018 IndyCar season have already enjoyed some dramatic moments, whether it was Alexander Rossi and Robert Wickens crashing in St. Petersburg or Sebastien Bourdais making the pass of a lifetime only to be penalized for it in Long Beach, but the Grand Prix of Alabama was like "hold my beer" and took things to a new level.

The first go-around at Barber Motorsports Park only lasted 22 laps and was ultimately postponed to Monday due to heavy rain and standing water on the race track. The second go-around of the Grand Prix of Alabama took place on Monday afternoon, and what initially looked like a bone-dry race ended up turning into a wet mayhem towards the end of it, just like the day before. Of course, this caused a few tempers to flare, more specifically those of Gabby Chaves and Simon Pagenaud, as you'll see on our social media recap below.

Josef Newgarden—First Place