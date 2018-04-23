Track/Side: MotoGP At Circuit Of The Americas

The MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix Of The Americas ran this weekend at Circuit Of The Americas in Austin, TX. We were trackside, camera in hand.

By Rip Shaub
© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights reserved

MotoGP made its sixth trip to the Lone Star State and Marc Marquez took the top of the podium for the sixth time. Jerry Perez has the recap here. But let's take a look at the sights from Austin. 

Fabio Di Giannantonio of Del Conca Gresini Moto3.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Andrea Migno of Angel Nieto Team Moto3.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Jorge Lorenzo Of the MotoGP Ducati Team.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Maverick Viñales of the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Niccolo Antonelli of SIC58 Squadra Corse in Moto3.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Andrea Iannone of Ecstar Suzuki leads Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Racing through Turn 15.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Marc Marquez shows his extreme lean angles at COTA.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Adam Norrodin of Petronas Sprinta Racing in Moto3.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Aleix Espargaro matched the track perfectly at COTA.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Lorenzo Dalla Porta of Leopard Racing's Moto3 team.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Cal Crutchlow came into the weekend leading the MotoGP championship, but a crash on lap 8 had him leaving in 5th. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Marc Marquez heads for Turn 8.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Karel Abraham of Angel Nieto's MotoGP team.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Andrea Iannone in Turn 11 at COTA.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
COTA painted a nicky Hayden 69 under the tower in memorium for the American former MotoGP champion. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Maverick Viñales has his eyes locked on the track.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Alexander Rossi of Movistar Yamaha leads the pack.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Alvaro Bautista gets a wheel up exiting Turn 1.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Cota's distinct stripes paint a beautiful backdrop for MotoGP.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Viñales takes the lead halfway through the first lap and never relinquished it on Sunday. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Viñales rounds the final turn and heads for the main straight at COTA.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
he pack heads for the fourth sector of the track during Sunday's race. © Rip Shaub - All Rights ReservedT