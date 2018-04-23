Track/Side: MotoGP At Circuit Of The Americas

Fabio Di Giannantonio of Del Conca Gresini Moto3.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Andrea Migno of Angel Nieto Team Moto3.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Jorge Lorenzo Of the MotoGP Ducati Team.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Maverick Viñales of the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Niccolo Antonelli of SIC58 Squadra Corse in Moto3.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Andrea Iannone of Ecstar Suzuki leads Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Racing through Turn 15.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Marc Marquez shows his extreme lean angles at COTA.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Adam Norrodin of Petronas Sprinta Racing in Moto3.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Aleix Espargaro matched the track perfectly at COTA.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Lorenzo Dalla Porta of Leopard Racing's Moto3 team.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Cal Crutchlow came into the weekend leading the MotoGP championship, but a crash on lap 8 had him leaving in 5th. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Marc Marquez heads for Turn 8.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Karel Abraham of Angel Nieto's MotoGP team.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Andrea Iannone in Turn 11 at COTA.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
COTA painted a nicky Hayden 69 under the tower in memorium for the American former MotoGP champion. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Maverick Viñales has his eyes locked on the track.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Alexander Rossi of Movistar Yamaha leads the pack.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Alvaro Bautista gets a wheel up exiting Turn 1.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Cota's distinct stripes paint a beautiful backdrop for MotoGP.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Viñales takes the lead halfway through the first lap and never relinquished it on Sunday. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Viñales rounds the final turn and heads for the main straight at COTA.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
he pack heads for the fourth sector of the track during Sunday's race. © Rip Shaub - All Rights ReservedT