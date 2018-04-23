Track/Side: MotoGP At Circuit Of The Americas

MotoGP made its sixth trip to the Lone Star State and Marc Marquez took the top of the podium for the sixth time. Jerry Perez has the recap here . But let's take a look at the sights from Austin.

Fabio Di Giannantonio of Del Conca Gresini Moto3. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Andrea Migno of Angel Nieto Team Moto3. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Jorge Lorenzo Of the MotoGP Ducati Team. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Maverick Viñales of the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Niccolo Antonelli of SIC58 Squadra Corse in Moto3. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Andrea Iannone of Ecstar Suzuki leads Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Racing through Turn 15. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Marc Marquez shows his extreme lean angles at COTA. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Adam Norrodin of Petronas Sprinta Racing in Moto3. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Aleix Espargaro matched the track perfectly at COTA. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Lorenzo Dalla Porta of Leopard Racing's Moto3 team. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Cal Crutchlow came into the weekend leading the MotoGP championship, but a crash on lap 8 had him leaving in 5th. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Marc Marquez heads for Turn 8. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Karel Abraham of Angel Nieto's MotoGP team. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Andrea Iannone in Turn 11 at COTA. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

COTA painted a nicky Hayden 69 under the tower in memorium for the American former MotoGP champion. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Maverick Viñales has his eyes locked on the track. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Alexander Rossi of Movistar Yamaha leads the pack. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Alvaro Bautista gets a wheel up exiting Turn 1. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Cota's distinct stripes paint a beautiful backdrop for MotoGP. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Viñales takes the lead halfway through the first lap and never relinquished it on Sunday. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Viñales rounds the final turn and heads for the main straight at COTA. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved