Team Penske's Josef Newgarden Wins and Makes It Two in a Row at Alabama Grand Prix

"It was a good race, it was tough getting the fuel number and trying to keep the pace up, but it was a lot of fun when it started raining, trying to find the grip again and searching around," said Hunter-Reay. "I stayed out there as long as I could, but on the slicks, I was a lot quicker and it was that inconsistent snap that you have. When you have one of those [snaps] with the slicks you can absolutely lose it completely, so we thought that was the best time to come in and grab the Firestone wets. It was good from there. I just needed a little bit more time to cut in on (Josef) Newgarden's lead," he added.

The Mayor of Hinchtown and the man who recently admitted to having peed in his racing suit, James Hinchcliffe, was favored by the racing gods today as he made a valiant charge to the front of the field, ultimately finishing in third place. Much like Hunter-Reay, the Canadian was aided by a timely pit stop that saw his teammate Robert Wickens upgraded to fourth place and Dale Coyne Racing's Sebastien Bourdais demoted to fifth.

"We were driving around out there, and it's like, 'Right guys its getting wetter, it's getting wetter....' 'Wet enough for rains?' 'Nah, not wet enough for rains...' 'Wet enough for rains?' 'Nah...' 'Pit for rains.' 'Are you guys sure?' It was the right call for sure, so big props to the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports guys; solid weekend for us in the end. As I said before, not a great test here, but two cars in the top-10 after qualifying and then two cars in the top five in the race, so pretty proud of these boys and everyone on the Arrow Electronics car."