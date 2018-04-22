Volkswagen Unveils 680 Horsepower I.D. R Electric Pikes Peak Car

The I.D. R will tackle the electric course record at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

By James Gilboy
World premiere of the Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
In late March, Volkswagen published renderings of its 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb competitor, the I.D. R, which it announced in October of last year. Sunday, the I.D. R as it will appear at June's race was displayed via live stream, and a press release with some of the car's specifications was issued—Volkswagen will keep knowledge of some of the car's capabilities for itself, so as to not leave potential competitors with performance benchmark targets.

The I.D. R is Volkswagen's first all-electric race car, and was developed with the knowledge of VAG's Porsche subsidiary, according to the company stream's hosts. Development started in August (when the company approved of the program) and will continue up until 10 days before race day at Pikes Peak. In the 55 days until then, an additional two weeks of testing at European racetracks will be conducted.

Performance specifications released by Volkswagen are as follows. A total of 680 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque propel the sub-2,500 pound car from standstill to 60 in 2.25 seconds, which is important on the hairpin-littered mountain road, emphasizing acceleration over top speed. The car's battery pack will be charged en route to the summit by regenerative braking, said to supply a fifth of the energy needed for the I.D. R's race.

In gunning for the electric course record, the I.D. R's driver, Romain Dumas, will need to beat 8:57.118, the electric record set in 2016 by Rhys Millen in the eO PP100. Dumas' winning run in 2017 was a 9:05.672, so Dumas' chance to crush Millen's record will hinge upon how competitive the I.D. R proves to be.

