Is Williams Struggling Due to Picking Pay Drivers or Failing to Keep its (Car) Cool?

Williams has had a dreadful start to the 2018 Formula 1 season, failing to score in any of the first three Grands Prix. The Grove-based squad is the only team that hasn't picked up any points, putting them tenth (and last) in the Constructors' Championship.

According to former Williams driver Felipe Massa, the team brought this upon itself by "putting money first" when deciding its 2018 driver line-up, he told Motorsport.com. Massa himself was long considered a candidate at Williams, but as the season progressed it became increasingly clear Williams was looking for more than the (eventual) 269 Grands Prix experience the veteran could bring to the team.

When Massa announced his second retirement from Formula 1 last November—he had prior announced his retirement in 2016, but returned to the Williams fold for 2017 without even missing a race—it was evident Williams was looking for drivers who could bring backing. Following a drawn-out decision-making process, it finally nominated Sergey Sirotkin to partner Lance Stroll.

"All I can say is I came out with my head held high", said 36-year old Massa, referring to Williams' current plight, which he puts down as a consequence of the team "suffering from the financial situation.” It's no secret both Stroll and Sirotkin come with substantial backing, but Massa argues: "This [putting money first] is not enough to make a competitive championship."