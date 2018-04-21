IndyCar's Newgarden and Penske Claim Pole Position at Barber Motorsports Park

"I think whenever you get the pole it's a good day," said Newgarden, who won last year's Grand Prix of Alabama. "It shows the speed of the car, it shows the work that everyone at Team Penske has put in.

"We all win together. (Power) could have easily had the pole. All three of us work so well together at Team Penske trying to make these cars fast."

The third spot on the grid was commandeered by the Flying Frenchman Sebastien Bourdais at the wheel of his No. 18 Honda, who is having a heck of a 2018 campaign with a victory at the season-opening race in Florida, as well as several impressive performances and "near-wins." Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter-Reay will start a solid fourth place on the grid, with SPM Racing's James Hinchcliffe rounding up the top five starters for tomorrow's race.