MotoGP: Yamaha's Maverick Vinales on Pole at Austin After Marquez's Penalty

"For sure I‘m very satisfied," said Vinales. "It‘s been a long time since I was on the first row. I think tomorrow we can do a great race. I felt really good with the tires, especially the rear. I think that tomorrow we still have a little room to improve. Race by race I‘m finding my own bike, my own style, and I still have a margin to push more. I‘m quite happy and tomorrow we‘re going to try to be even faster.

Regardless of what happens when the green flag drops, it will be a tough race that will most likely see a high level of attrition due to tire wear and brake fade. It's also worth noting that COTA's sweeping esses are known for causing higher-than-average G-forces, and let's not forget the nasty bumps on Turns 2, 10, 15, and 18.