Valentino Rossi: Circuit of the America's Track Conditions Fitting for 'Motocross'

It's not often that MotoGP riders complain about track conditions at a world-class racing venue, especially one that hosts Formula 1 cars every year, but that seems to be the case with Austin's Circuit of the Americas Grand Prix track.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi has voiced his opinion about several bumps found at the Texas track, and it's safe to say that he and several of his peers aren't happy with the racing track's managing body. According to Motorsport, Rossi's gone as far as saying that the situation in Austin had become "critical," and that there is so much dust on several areas of the track that visibility has also been compromised.