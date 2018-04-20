Joey Gase Becomes StarCom Racing's Third NASCAR Driver of Season

StarCom Racing will enlist the driving duties of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase for the April 29 Geico 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, putting Gase behind the wheel of its No. 00 Chevrolet.



“I’m very excited to be pulling double duty in Talladega again and can’t thank everyone at StarCom Racing enough for the opportunity to represent Sparks Energy,” Gase said in a press release from the race team. “The spring Talladega race weekend is a huge weekend for my great friends at Sparks Energy. They bring in hundreds of folks to the Sparks Energy 300 to say thank you to all of their employees, customers, families and friends.”



The Talladega race will be Gase’s second premier-series start of the 2018 season, as he drove Premium Motorsports’ No. 55 to a 32nd-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. Gase had 22 other career top-series starts from 2014-2017. His best career finish, to date, was a 21st last year at Talladega.



Gase will be the third driver to pilot the No. 00 this season. The team started out the year with Jeffrey Earnhardt in the car, with expectations of him being the full-time driver of the No. 00 for the duration of the season. Team and driver, though, parted ways after five races. Landon Cassill, who lost his ride with Front Row Motorsports at the end of the 2017 season, has driven the car the last three races and will drive it in Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway.



The 2018 season is the first full season for StarCom Racing. Cassill posted the team’s best finish of the season, so far, Monday with a 20th-place finish in the delayed Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.