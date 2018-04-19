Long Beach Grand Prix Attendance Highest in 18 Years

April's Long Beach Grand Prix drew more fans in than it has since the year 2000. A cumulative crowd of over 185,000 joined for IndyCar, IMSA, Pirelli World Challenge, and more which awarded event officials another record year after an uptick in 2017, reports Racer.

GPALB CEO Jim Michaelian was perhaps most excited about the news as he explained that this continued rise in attendance bodes well for the event's future.

"Having a new, modern attendance record is really important," Michaelian explained. "We're over 185,000 and still counting, and that's the best we've had since 2000. Last year was 183,000, and that was a record, too. The best way to affirm we're back and strong was to put on the kind of event we did this year."

Michaelian continued to mention that 12 percent of ticket sales were made up of walk-in attendees which complemented the respectable pre-event numbers. He cited weather as a confidant that helped additional fans take to the city-circuit which helped boost the local economy tremendously.