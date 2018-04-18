Corvette Racing Confirms Lineup for 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans

Corvette Racing has confirmed a crew of familiar faces for its 2018 entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The American-based crew will compete with a two-car effort that includes Mike Rockenfeller, Antonio Garcia, and Jan Magnussen in the No. 63 C7.R along with Marcel Fassler, Oliver Gavin, and Tommy Milner in the No. 64. Each selected driver is a multi-time winner at the historic race and will work to add on to the team's success at this summer's June event.

This is the same lineup that entered the first two IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar races of the year at Daytona and Sebring. In fact, five of the six drivers are returning from the outfit's 2017 Le Mans lineup with the exception of Fassler who will replace Jordan Taylor as the latter is no longer actively seeking a ride for the race.