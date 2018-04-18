Formula 1 Fuels up for 2019 as It Revs up Toward New 2021 Engine Formula

Formula 1's stakeholders have agreed to increase the race fuel allowance from 105 kilograms to 110 kg (from 231 pounds to 242 pounds) for 2019 to "allow drivers to use the engine at full power at all times," read a joint-statement by the commercial rights holder Liberty Media and its governing body FIA.

The move follows a long-standing desire to allow drivers to push more, although it remains to be seen to what degree drivers will truly be able to throw caution in the wind, as a 2018 rule change has seen a significant restriction to the number of engines to be used.

For 2018, the number of engines per driver per season has been reduced from four to three. With F1's 2019 race calendar coming in at 21 Grands Prix, as opposed to 20 in 2017, this means every engine needs to last an average of seven races, as opposed to five last year.

Leading drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have decried the more stringent engine regulations, arguing they mean drivers need to conserve their engines more. After the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton admitted he didn't attack Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the closing stages as he elected to minimize engine wear.