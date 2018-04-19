MotoGP World Championship Returns to the United States This Weekend

The MotoGP circus makes its third stop of the 2018 racing season in the U.S. for none other than the Grand Prix of the Americas, which like in years prior, will be contested at the home of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas this weekend.

The action on and off the track couldn't be any hotter right now, with three different winners in just as many races so far, and two of MotoGP's biggest last names currently involved a war of words and tweets that fans can't get enough of. Of course, we're talking about Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez, who following their violent encounter in Argentina have caused an uproar of public opinon—some saying that Marquez should be reprimanded, and others calling for Rossi to grow a pair.