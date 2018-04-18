Formula E Drivers to Host Charity Kart Race in Honor of Billy Monger

The RCK karting track outside of Paris, France will be taken over by some of Formula E's most popular racing drivers and motorsports celebrities on the days leading up to the Formula E Paris E-Prix. The popular French racing venue will host a celebrity karting race in Honor of Billy Monger, which will benefit the Spinal Track charity organization that provides disabled drivers a path to get back into racing.

The celebrity karting race is spearheaded by the current Formula E championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne, with the support of the newly established FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission and its President Nathalie McGloin. Billy Monger, the young British racing driver who lost both of his legs during a racing collision last year, will be in attendance and will participate in the celebrity race thanks to hand-control devices that have been applied to his kart.

"Less than 12 months after his crash, Billy returned to single-seater racing using a specially-adapted car and finished third on his first race back," said Formula E driver Jean-Eric Vergne. "This outstanding news proved to us all that no one should ever give up on his or her dream—and that if we all stand and work together we can make a difference. We make the impossible possible and we can motivate others to follow the same path."