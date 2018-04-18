Formula Drift Drivers James Deane and Piotr Wiecek Thrash Around at Hoonigan
Fresh off the first round of Formula Drift, Deane and Wiecek visit Hoonigan and bring their Nissan S15 drift cars to play around with.
On the most recent episode of Hoonigan's Daily Transmission series, Formula Drift Worthouse team drivers James Deane and Piotr Wiecek stopped by Hoonigan's Donut Garage with their Nissan S15 drift cars.
Deane is the current reigning Formula Drift champion, winning the title in 2017. During the first round of the 2018 Formula Drift season at Long Beach, Deane was forced to settle for fourth place after having to deal with an issue with the rear left side of his drift car that could not be fixed in time with the competition timeout.
Wiecek is currently on a hot streak. He was the 2017 Formula Drift Rookie of the Year and in the first round of the season at Long Beach he finished the race third overall just behind Fredric Aasbo and Forrest Wang. Wiecek also recently dominated the field at the Motegi Super Drift Challenge at Long Beach last weekend, which featured the top eight drivers from the Long Beach round of the season. He won both days of the challenge weekend.
Deane and Wiecek brought their near identical Worthouse Nissan S15 Formula Drift cars to Hoonigan. Deane's car is right-hand drive and has a blue roof, while Wiecek's car is left-hand drive with a red roof. The Worthouse duo show the Hoonigan crew their cars inside and out, then have some fun. They do arguably the best tandem drifting the Hoonigan lot has seen.
Check out Hoonigan's newest episode of Daily Transmission featuring James Deane and Piotr Wiecek thrashing their Formula Drift cars below.
