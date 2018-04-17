All Red Bull Global Rallycross Events Are Mysteriously Gone
Something may be happening to the Red Bull Global Rallycross series. All 12 rounds of the 2018 season have been deleted.
The Red Bull Global Rallycross series has been one of the more entertaining forms of motorsport. The series has been undergoing significant changes for the 2018 season including dropping its popular supercars class in favor of a spec car class and adding a Polaris RZR class. This morning all of the events have been mysteriously deleted.
Back in January, The Drive broke news of Red Bull Global Rallycross' 2018 race season schedule. This morning I noticed a Facebook notification telling me that "Event Red Bull Global Rallycross Atlantic City was deleted." Atlantic City is my local event and where I attend in order to report.
Fellow The Drive writer and fan of rally and rallycross Justin Hughes and I had a conversation about the deletion. He said he noticed his local Red Bull GRC event, Buffalo, was also deleted via Facebook notification. I then checked Red Bull Global Rallycross' official website and events page to find it completely blank.
Could a Red Bull GRC marketing person have accidently deleted all the events and messed up the events page? Possibly. More likely something is happening to the Red Bull Global Rallycross series.
The Red Bull Global Rallycross series may be feeling pressure from the new Americas Rallycross Championship series which much of its previous supercars class drivers and teams such as the Subaru Rally Team USA and the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross team have jumped ship to join.
According to a tweet from Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway in Lancaster, New York, it's not looking good for this season, "We received notification from the Red Bull Global Rally Cross it was ceasing operations for the 2018 season effective immediately."
We reached out to Red Bull Global Rallycross for comment, but as of this writing have not heard back. When The Drive hears more we will update this article.
