BMW's i Brand Strengthens Its Long-Standing Support of Formula E

German automaker BMW, one of Formula E's founding sponsors, recently announced that it will add another layer of sponsorship to their already profound support of the all-electric racing category. In addition to being the series' official vehicle partner, BMW will become the race title partner at its upcoming home race in Berlin.

The Formula E circus will return to Germany's capital city on May 17, and when it does so, it will be welcomed by the overwhelming support of young racing fans and BMW's own employees who work and live in Berlin. The Tempelhof Airport where the E-Prix will be contested will be adorned by BMW i banners and other BMW-related sponsorship collateral.

“The title partnership for the German round of the FIA Formula E Championship in Berlin is a key component of our extensive commitment to this series,” said Jörg Reimann, Vice President BMW Brand Experience. “For BMW, the opportunity to actively shape the event and offer visitors a unique BMW brand experience is always at the heart of this kind of co-operation. That is precisely what we will be doing at the BMW i Berlin E-Prix alongside Formula E.”