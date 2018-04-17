NASCAR Fans Put Stamp on Bristol Driver Intro Songs

Intro song choices for some drivers reflected car numbers, such as Brad Keselowski’s introduction to The Beach Boys “Little Deuce Coupe” and Jamie McMurray’s intro to Metallica’s “One,” while other choices reflected driver sponsors, like the choice of Tracy Bird’s “Watermelon Crawl” as the intro song for Ross Chastain, backed by Florida Watermelon Producers. Meanwhile, Liberty University student William Byron was introduced to his school’s fight song.



Below, is the list of winners, making up the Bristol Motor Speedway playlist for driver introduction prior to Sunday’s start of the Food City 500, as compiled by The Drive and listed in the order in which drivers qualified for the race:



Kyle Busch — “All I Do is Win” by D.J. Khaled

Kurt Busch — “Outlaw State of Mind” by Chris Stapleton

Brad Keselowski — “Little Deuce Coupe” by The Beach Boys

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — “People Back Home” by Florida Georgia Line

Ryan Blaney — Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash

Kyle Larson — “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean

Paul Menard — “R.O.C.K. in the USA” by John Mellencamp

Alex Bowman — “Rise” by I Prevail

Michael McDowell — “Takin’ it to the Streets” by The Doobie Brothers

Joey Logano — “Brass Monkey” by The Beastie Boys”

William Byron — “Fan the Flames,” Liberty University fight song

Daniel Suarez — “Speedy Gonzalez” by Pat Boone

Erik Jones — “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” by Bachman Turner Overdrive

Clint Bowyer — “Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr.

Kasey Kahne — “5-1-5-0” by Dierks Bentley

Chase Elliott — “A Crazy Racin’ Man” by Bill Elliott

Jimmie Johnson — “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

A.J. Allmendinger — “I’m Alright” by Kenny Loggins

Aric Almirola — “Miami Vice” theme song

Darrell Wallace Jr. — “Into the Fire” by Asking Alexandria

Austin Dillon — “Cowboy” by Kid Rock

Chris Buescher — “Pork and Beans” by Weezer

David Ragan — “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by the Charlie Daniels Band

Matt DiBenedetto — WWW wrestler John Cena’s theme song

Denny Hamlin — “Forever” by Drake, Kanye West, Li’l Wayne and Eminem

Martin Truex Jr. — “Nothing but the Taillights” by Clint Black

Ross Chastain — “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd

Gray Gaulding — “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins

Landon Cassill — “Going to Mars” by Judah and the Lion

Ryan Newman — “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” by Luke Bryan

Jamie McMurray — “One” by Metallica

Ty Dillon — “Walk it Like I Talk It” by Migos

Trevor Bayne — “Rocky Top” by the Pride of the Southland University of Tennessee Marching Band

Corey LaJoie — Walmart yodeling song

D.J. Kennington — “The Hockey Song”

Reed Sorenson — “Motorsport” by Migos

Harrison Rhodes — “Enter Sandman” by Metallica

Chad Finchum “Where I Come From” by Alan Jackson

Kevin Harvick — “Happy” by Pharrell