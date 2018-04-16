Track/Side: Toyota Grand Prix Of Long Beach

Photos from race weekend in Long Beach featuring IndyCar, IMSA and Pirelli World Challenge

By Rip Shaub
© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights reserved

The Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach is one of the premiere events on the IndyCar, IMSA and Pirelli World Challenge calendars. The street course makes for tight racing in a festival setting. Caleb Jacobs has the coverage of IndyCar, IMSA and PWC. Here's a look at some of the sights from Southern California.

RLL Racing's new BMW M8 GTEs had a rough weekend in Long Beach, finishing at the bottom of the IMSA race, but the M8 was still one of the biggest head turners of the weekend.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Mazda Team Joest hoped for a better showing after problems at Daytona and Sebring, but finished one place shy of the podium in Long Beach.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Chip Ganassi's Ford GTs took second and third in the GTLM class of the IMSA race.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
RLL BMW's test and reserve driver, Colton Herta, in the M8 during driver swap practice. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
The M8s were aggressive on the turn at Long Beach's infamous fountain.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Corvette racing took the win for the GTLM class, their first win of the year. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Mustang Sampling's Cadillac DP.i prototype took the overall win in Long Beach, putting them back atop the championship standings.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Porsche hand a rough weekend, with their #911 RSR taking heavy damage and the #912 retiring early.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Porsche and BMW's woes left the second two spots on the podium open for the Fords.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Yuki Harata in the Dream Racing Lamborghini Huracan took the top spot in the PWC Amateur class.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Simon Pagenaud's Team Penske IndyCar sits on the grid before Sunday's feature race.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Rookie Robert Wickens navigates the fountain in Long Beach. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Last year's winner, James Hinchcliffe, streaks around the fountain but would only manage a 9th place finish.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Graham Rahal took 5th place on Sunday in the RLL IndyCar.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Race winner Alexander Rossi heads for the hairpin late in Sunday's race.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Zachary Clamon De Melo would exit the race early due to contact. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Rookie Jordan King shows the steering technique needed to navigate Long Beach's hairpin. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Hunter-Reay sit nose to nose at the exit of the hairpin after Bourdais was spun out by King.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
