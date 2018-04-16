Track/Side: Toyota Grand Prix Of Long Beach

RLL Racing's new BMW M8 GTEs had a rough weekend in Long Beach, finishing at the bottom of the IMSA race, but the M8 was still one of the biggest head turners of the weekend.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Mazda Team Joest hoped for a better showing after problems at Daytona and Sebring, but finished one place shy of the podium in Long Beach.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Chip Ganassi's Ford GTs took second and third in the GTLM class of the IMSA race.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
RLL BMW's test and reserve driver, Colton Herta, in the M8 during driver swap practice. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
The M8s were aggressive on the turn at Long Beach's infamous fountain.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Corvette racing took the win for the GTLM class, their first win of the year. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Mustang Sampling's Cadillac DP.i prototype took the overall win in Long Beach, putting them back atop the championship standings.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Porsche hand a rough weekend, with their #911 RSR taking heavy damage and the #912 retiring early.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Porsche and BMW's woes left the second two spots on the podium open for the Fords.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Yuki Harata in the Dream Racing Lamborghini Huracan took the top spot in the PWC Amateur class.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Simon Pagenaud's Team Penske IndyCar sits on the grid before Sunday's feature race.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Rookie Robert Wickens navigates the fountain in Long Beach. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Last year's winner, James Hinchcliffe, streaks around the fountain but would only manage a 9th place finish.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Graham Rahal took 5th place on Sunday in the RLL IndyCar.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Race winner Alexander Rossi heads for the hairpin late in Sunday's race.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Zachary Clamon De Melo would exit the race early due to contact. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Rookie Jordan King shows the steering technique needed to navigate Long Beach's hairpin. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Hunter-Reay sit nose to nose at the exit of the hairpin after Bourdais was spun out by King.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved