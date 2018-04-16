IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach Post-Race Reactions on Social Media
A savvy Alexander Rossi dominated the entire Grand Prix weekend, but what about the best of the rest?
Following Alexander Rossi's dominant win at this weekend's IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach, a tidal wave of reactions flooded social media courtesy of the racing fans, the Andretti Autosport racing driver, and the rest of the field.
After leading most practice sessions, conquering the Verizon P1 award, and ultimately going on to win the glamorous Californian race, Rossi and Honda showed that they have what it takes to be championship contenders in 2018. Behind him, Will Power wheeled his Chevy racing machine in gladiator-like fashion, managing to reduce the gap with Rossi to a mere 1.241 seconds by the time the chequered flag fell.
The Australian gave Team Penske another reason to party on Sunday, as the organization celebrated its 2,500th race start from the day before. Ed Jones of Chip Ganassi Racing finished a solid third behind Rossi and Power, with IndyCar young gun Zach Veach in fourth and Graham Rahal wrapping up the top five in fifth place.
Alexander Rossi - First Place
The Amazing American was the third different winner in as many IndyCar races in 2018. Following Rossi's race departure from the lead in 2017 due to mechanical problems, made this commanding victory even sweeter.
Will Power - Second Place
No one drove faster or pushed harder than Will Power, who oftentimes had to rely on his "Push to Pass" boost to get right behind Rossi's tail. In the end, he couldn't find enough room to execute the pass, but at least it wasn't for the lack of trying.
Ed Jones - Third Place
Ed Jones is living proof that determination, a fast car, and a scorching pit strategy can pay big dividends at an often troublesome race track like Long Beach. The British IndyCar driver was one of Sunday's fan-favorites.
Zach Veach - Fourth Place
If anyone would've told Zach Veach, who started 14th on the grid, that he was going to finish in the top five at the Long Beach Grand Prix he would've most definitely laughed. Excellent racecraft mixed with some old-fashioned luck netted the youngster an excellent fourth-place finish.
Graham Rahal - Fifth Place
Rahal Letterman Lannigan has been, little by little, improving in all areas including providing Graham Rahal with a kick-ass race car to compete with. The results speak for themselves, even if the young American is oftentimes too tough on himself.
