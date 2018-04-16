IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach Post-Race Reactions on Social Media

Following Alexander Rossi's dominant win at this weekend's IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach, a tidal wave of reactions flooded social media courtesy of the racing fans, the Andretti Autosport racing driver, and the rest of the field.

After leading most practice sessions, conquering the Verizon P1 award, and ultimately going on to win the glamorous Californian race, Rossi and Honda showed that they have what it takes to be championship contenders in 2018. Behind him, Will Power wheeled his Chevy racing machine in gladiator-like fashion, managing to reduce the gap with Rossi to a mere 1.241 seconds by the time the chequered flag fell.

The Australian gave Team Penske another reason to party on Sunday, as the organization celebrated its 2,500th race start from the day before. Ed Jones of Chip Ganassi Racing finished a solid third behind Rossi and Power, with IndyCar young gun Zach Veach in fourth and Graham Rahal wrapping up the top five in fifth place.

Alexander Rossi - First Place