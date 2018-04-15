Pirelli World Challenge: Mancinelli Triumphs in Long Beach Sprint

The Pirelli World Challenge segment of 2018's Long Beach Grand Prix delivered a worthy precursor to Sunday's IndyCar main event with Daniel Mancinelli charging from a P3 start to take the checkered flag. The 29-year-old professional was able to overcome the gap between himself and polesitter Toni Vilander during the race's final minutes which awarded him the win in his series return. It also marks the TR3 Racing team's first overall victory of the 2018 season.

Mancinelli ran in his starting position, third, for the first half of the race behind Vilander and Daniel Morad's Mercedes-AMG GT3. After a mid-race mishap that concluded Morad's outing, the two Ferraris inched closer together, leading to an eventual two-wide battle through the close-quartered city circuit. Forty-three minutes into the 50-minute sprint, Mancinelli made the bold pass with slight contact to become the frontrunner and would hold the position to the end.