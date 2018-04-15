Ricciardo's Sensational Shanghai Surge Shines Spotlight on Verstappen's Tough Time

After the action stopped in Shanghai, Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo was raking in the plaudits and drinking his trademark 'shoey' on the top step of the podium, while Max Verstappen was standing in his pit box, empty-handed, talking to Red Bull Racing chief Dr. Helmut Marko. The situation is in stark contrast to how it had been at the halfway point of the Chinese Grand Prix.

28 laps into the race, Verstappen was in third following a storming start, two places ahead of team-mate Ricciardo. When the flag dropped 28 laps later, however, it was Ricciardo who brought home an unexpected win, with Verstappen crossing the line in fourth, only to be demoted to fifth due to a time penalty.

In between, an unexpected safety car phase and a gutsy, last-minute strategy call by Red Bull Racing had changed the course of the race, with the subsequent differing fortunes of Verstappen and Ricciardo highlighting the contrast between the two drivers as well.