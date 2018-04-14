Mustang Sampling and Corvette Racing Victorious at Long Beach

Saturday's 100-minute IMSA contest in Long Beach concluded its two-class battle with the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadilac DPi-V.R and No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R claiming Prototype and GTLM victories respectively. The result of a mid-race shakeup brought those which started in the middle of their categories to the front with leads changing near the halfway point in General Motors' favor. In turn, Mustang Sampling has reclaimed its spot atop the title chase and Corvette Racing is on the board for the first time in 2018.

Team Penske started on the Prototype pole for the season sprint-opener. Juan Pablo Montoya piloted the No. 6 Acura ARX-05 DPi towards the front of the field after a first-lap caution and beyond the 60-minute mark. Pressure from the field of Cadillacs and Mazda Team Joest was eventually enough to knock him and his teammates off of the lead, initially surrendering to the No. 31 Whelen Engineering entry. However, a series of overtakes and subsequent contact pushed the expected frontrunners to the midfield while throwing Tequila Patron ESM and Wayne Taylor Racing into the mix.

The two latter competitors had an exclusive bout as Mustang Sampling pushed for a near-five-second gap at the end. A white flag turn-eight competition between Ryan Dalziel and Jordan Taylor saw the No. 2 Nissan Onroak DPi pull ahead, eventually awarding it the second step on the podium. WTR then settled with third-place despite winning at Long Beach for three years in a row leading up to this weekend's event.