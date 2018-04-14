Vilander Nabs Pirelli World Challenge Pole at Long Beach Grand Prix

Toni Vilander will start first on the grid for Sunday's Pirelli World Challenge race around the Long Beach, CA city circuit. He and his No. 61 R Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo managed a fastest lap of 1:18.496, placing the crew ahead of Daniel Morad's CRP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 which will complete the front row. Saturday brought about Vilander's second pole position in as many street-sprint races this season after claiming a P1 start in St. Petersburg. This is the Finn's rookie year in PWC competition, though he's driven in IMSA and WEC for years as part of Ferrari's factory racing program.

© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved

Daniel Mancinelli will start behind Morad's AMG, placing two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evos in the top-three. Long Beach serves as Mancinelli's series return, one which he has performed well at after being quickest on the first day of practice. His P3 start will land him in decent position to fight for the top step of the podium as qualifying is increasingly important at the tight and congested track.

© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved