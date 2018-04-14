Team Penske Acura, Chip Ganassi Racing on Pole for 2018 Long Beach IMSA Contest

Qualifying for the 2018 Bubba Burger Grand Prix was completed on Friday with Team Penske Acura and Chip Ganassi Racing managing pole for the weekend's sprint event. Juan Pablo Montoya placed the No. 6 Acura ARX-05 Prototype at the top with a quickest lap of 1:12.922 and Joey Hand piloted the No. 66 Ford GT to P1 for Saturday's race start with a 1:16.869 run.

In the Prototype field, less than one-tenth of a second separated Penske and the second-place starter, Whelen Engineering's No. 31 Cadilac DPi-V.R. Felipe Nasr drove the latter to its eventual qualifying time of 1:13.109, nudging the Action Express Racing-derived squad past Mazda Team Joest's No. 55 RT24-P by .047 seconds. These cars complete the top-three for the weekend's IMSA main event with Penske's No. 7 entry falling just outside in the fourth position.