Daniel Suarez Diagnosed with Fractured Thumb After NASCAR Wreck at Texas Motor Speedway

Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, sustained an avulsion fracture in his left thumb in a lap-two crash during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

An avulsion fracture is an injury in the area where a tendon or ligament attaches to the bone, and the tendon or ligament pulls off and separates a piece of that bone.



Despite the injury, Suarez has been cleared to compete in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on Sunday, but he’ll do so with a brace on his left hand.



Suarez’s injury was diagnosed when he visited a doctor in Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday, and the driver provided an update on his condition via Twitter.