Formula E Reveals List of Participating Manufacturers for 2019-2020 Season

FIA's Formula E is making big waves this week with several important announcements, but probably none more important than Tuesday's reveal of the future participants' list.

The series' sixth season that will start at the end of 2019 and cross into 2020 will not only see the all-new Gen-2 FIA Formula E car, but also new additions to the list of homologated manufacturers. According to a statement released today, a total of 11 manufacturers are confirmed to compete in the ever-growing fully electric racing championship.

The confirmed teams for season six include:

Audi Sport

BMW AG

DS Automobiles

Jaguar Land Rover

Mahindra Racing

Mercedes-Benz

NextEV NIO

Nissan

Penske Autosport

Porsche AG

Venturi Automobiles

The statement explained that Porsche and Mercedes-Benz will have two-year homologation periods, meaning that they'll be approved by the FIA to compete for two seasons until the new homologation period begins in 2021. Also-newcomer Nissan will be awarded a three-year homologation period, as it will join the sport during season five (2018-2019) along with the all-new Gen-2 race car.