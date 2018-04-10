Ferrari F1 Mechanic Posts Updates After Leg Was Broken in Two Places

Ferrari's Formula 1 pit light procedure will need serious revision following Sunday's disastrous pit stop at the 2018 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Bahrain, which saw Kimi Raikkonen run over his own mechanic when the green pit light was activated. The accident sent Francesco Cigarini, a long-time member of Ferrari's Formula 1 crew, to the Bahrain Defense Force Hospital with a broken tibia and fibula. Once under the care of the best doctors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, it was determined that Cigarini had to undergo emergency surgery in order reduce the lasting effects of his injury, although it hasn't been determined when or if he'll return to the Formula 1 circus anytime soon.

Cigarini has posted several updates about his condition to his social media accounts, which have seen an outpour of support messages from thousands of fans, but also from current and past Formula 1 drivers and team personnel. Race winner Sebastian Vettel also took a moment to wish the mechanic a speedy recovery during his podium interview. Following an internal investigation of the accident, the FIA fined Scuderia Ferrari an amount equivalent to nearly $62,000 for the unsafe release of Kimi Raikkonen's car. But in typical Ferrari fashion, team executives have refused to comment or release any information about what went wrong with their pit light system and other failsafe procedures that are designed to prevent these situations. Kimi Raikkonen commented on the accident on a statement released by the team. "What happened to our guy Francesco today at the pit-stop is very unfortunate. I feel sorry for him and hope he's going to be OK soon," said Raikkonen.