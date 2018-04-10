Formula 1 Champ Nico Rosberg to Make Formula E Debut in Berlin E-Prix

Nico Rosberg will be the first driver to publicly test the all-new Gen-2 FIA Formula E race car that was recently unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The exhibition drive will take place during round nine of the 2018 Formula E campaign in Berlin, Germany.

The 2016 Formula 1 Drivers' Champion will enjoy a dedicated 10-minute track session, which will see him put his first-class driving skills to the test on a completely new vehicle, powerplant, and temporary racing circuit. This news comes after Formula E announced that the initial shakedown of the Gen-2 car had been successfully completed at the hands of series champ Nelson Piquet Jr. in Spain.