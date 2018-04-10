FIA Formula E: Young Fans Are Flocking to the Electric Racing Series

The secret for a racing series or for-profit enterprise to remain alive and relevant is to have an ever-growing customer base. As the youngest FIA-sanctioned racing organization, most would think that it'd be too early for Formula E to have a solid multi-cultural following, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to a statement released by the fully electric racing series, young audiences ranging from 13 to 34 years of age are now flocking to Formula E's social media channels more than ever. Motivated by first-class video content across various social media platforms, Formula E has seen an increase of 347 percent in interaction from fans in the 13 to 17 age bracket and a 54 percent increase in the 18 to 24 age range.

In addition, the overall engagement between Formula E content and its followers has also continued to grow at an impressive rate, having more than quadrupled (up 330 percent) compared to the series' previous season.