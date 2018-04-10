FIA Formula E: Young Fans Are Flocking to the Electric Racing Series
Formula E's social media strategy has allowed it to successfully engage with fans in the 13 to 34 age bracket.
The secret for a racing series or for-profit enterprise to remain alive and relevant is to have an ever-growing customer base. As the youngest FIA-sanctioned racing organization, most would think that it'd be too early for Formula E to have a solid multi-cultural following, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
According to a statement released by the fully electric racing series, young audiences ranging from 13 to 34 years of age are now flocking to Formula E's social media channels more than ever. Motivated by first-class video content across various social media platforms, Formula E has seen an increase of 347 percent in interaction from fans in the 13 to 17 age bracket and a 54 percent increase in the 18 to 24 age range.
In addition, the overall engagement between Formula E content and its followers has also continued to grow at an impressive rate, having more than quadrupled (up 330 percent) compared to the series' previous season.
"The ABB FIA Formula E Championship continues to grow from strength to strength, attracting a new and younger generation of eager and engaged fans," said Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Formula E. "Not only is Formula E appealing to Generation Z, this highly desired audience is leading to renowned road car manufacturers, automotive brands and prestigious partners putting their name to the series and coming together in the shared values of reinventing racing.”
Agag is right. Don't think so? Just look at the tidal wave of changes that Liberty Media has unleashed on Formula 1 just to appeal to the same audience that Formula E is pocketing. The dismissal of grid girls, a new logo, different ways for the fans to interact with the brand in person and on social media, an overhaul of F1's media availability guidelines—it's all for a reason.
"With a clear digital strategy and an always-on content approach, these impressive figures are a result of speaking the same language as our fans and constantly experimenting with new and innovative tools across each platform," added Agag.
With manufacturers like Nissan and Mercedes-Benz's EQ brand joining Formula E in the near future, the race for clicks and views is only getting started.
- RELATEDMercedes EQ Becomes Major Sponsor in Formula E Ahead of Its Official EntryThe Mercedes-Benz EQ brand will be a major presence during the European leg of the 2018 Formula E season.READ NOW
- RELATEDSecond Generation Formula E Race Car Steals the Spotlight in GenevaThe upcoming Formula E racer's new battery has nearly twice the capacity and will do away with mid-race car swaps.READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi’s Daniel Abt Scores Maiden Formula E Win in Mexico CityThis weekend's result marked the first Formula E victory for a German driver and for Audi as a manufacturer.READ NOW