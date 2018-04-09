LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow Wins Explosive 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix of Argentina

It was at that very moment that Honda Repsol's Marc Marquez began his troublesome race, as the Spaniard stalled his bike on the grid and remained in position after getting it started, instead of moving to the back of the grid as the rulebook mandates. After utter confusion and a lengthy delay, the Grand Prix of Argentina got underway and quickly evolved into a complete thriller of a race.

Honda Repsol's Dani Pedrosa was the first major casualty of the race, with the Spaniard being ejected from his racing bike in a nasty high-side before the first lap was even completed. Shortly thereafter, Marquez was awarded a drive-through penalty for his shenanigans on the starting grid, which delegated the reigning MotoGP world champion to the back of the field.

At the front of the race things remained stagnant while the action unfolded at the back, especially as Marquez was as hungry as ever to charge forward and make up precious positions. Unfortunately, his ambition outweighed his judgment, and the Spaniard quite literally tackled his way through Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia before catching up to the factory Yamaha teammates of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales.