Preview: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

After a short hiatus for the Easter holidays, NASCAR has returned. This stop—Texas. With six races in the history books to date, the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in full swing. As NASCAR Cup engines fire up in the great state of Texas for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, the storylines are blossoming like the start of Spring. The climate is unpredictably rising and falling like a driver’s temper battling at every turn on a NASCAR track. No one knows for sure what to expect at a NASCAR Cup race, especially in Spring when a race can be unexpectedly cut short due to weather, but here is somewhat of a forecast of everything you need to know about the first of two races of the season at Texas Motor Speedway.



The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule for Texas Motor Speedway: O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Follow live)

The Place: Texas Motor Speedway

The Date: Sunday, April 8, 2018

The Time: Approximately 2 p.m. EST

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 501 miles (334 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 85), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on lap 334) Press Pass (Watch live)

Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: 6 p.m. EST

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images FORT WORTH, TX—APRIL 06: Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford, poses with the Busch Pole Award after qualifying on the pole for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR is picking up where it left off before the break when it comes to qualifying. Similar to Martinsville, where practice and qualifying were canceled, pre-race weekend activities were interrupted once again due to weather. Drivers did attempt to qualify, but they only successfully finished one round: The knockout round. Qualifying was canceled due to weather, but not because of the rain. The threat of lightning near the track terminated all hopes of completing every round of qualifying for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Last week, it was Martin Truex Jr. who benefited from weather postponements at Martinsville when he took the pole. This race, it was Kurt Busch who was able to grab the pole for Sunday’s contest by being lightning fast during the only round of qualifying before mother nature took over. Busch also won the pole position in November at Texas Motor Speedway with a qualifying record lap of 200.915 miles per hour.

Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images FORT WORTH, TX—APRIL 06: Sunoco Fuel staff stand at their station during practice for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on April 6, 2018 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Starting Line-up (Position, Driver, Manufacturer, Speed) 1. Kurt Busch, Ford, 197.368

2.Kevin Harvick, Ford, 197.116

3. Clint Bowyer, Ford, 196.829

4. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 196.600

5. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 196.257

6. Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 195.979

7. Joey Logano, Ford, 195.922

8. Kyle Busch, Toyota, 195.773

9. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 195.603

10. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 195.030

11. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 195.023

12. Aric Almirola, Ford, 194.995

13. Trevor Bayne, Ford, 194.840

14. Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 194.812

15. Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 194.763

16. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 194.742

17. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 194.546

18. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 194.539

19. Paul Menard, Ford, 194.426

20. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 194.321

21. Erik Jones, Toyota, 194.175

22. AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 193.952

23. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 193.819

24. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 193.736

25. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 193.514

26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 193.458

27. Michael McDowell, Ford, 193.417

28. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 192.651

29. David Ragan, Ford, 192.294

30. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 191.598

31. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 190.644

32. Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 189.016

33. William Byron, Chevrolet, 188.193

34. Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 186.445

35. Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 178.359

36. Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 164.991

37. Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 0.000



Past 10 Winners at Texas Motor Speedway (Year, Driver, Manufacturer) 2008, Carl Edwards, Ford

2009, Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet

2010, Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2011, Matt Kenseth, Ford

2012, Greg Biffle, Ford

2013, Kyle Busch, Toyota

2014, Joey Logano, Ford

2015, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

2016, Kyle Busch, Toyota

2017, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet NASCAR’s premier series first rolled into action at Texas Motor Speedway in 1997 when Jeff Burton captured the green and white checkered flag. In 2005, the sport started hosting two Cup races a year in Texas. The past 10 winners above represent the first race of the year at Texas Motor Speedway.

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images FORT WORTH, TX—APRIL 06: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Mobil 1/Rush Truck Centers Ford, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Stewart-Haas Racing is fast at Texas Kurt Busch may have turned in the fastest lap at 196.200 mph during knockout qualifying, but his teammate Kevin Harvick was not too far behind with the second-fastest lap at 195.943 mph. Clint Bowyer, who won the race at Martinsville and is also part of the Stewart-Haas Racing team, had a best lap of 195.426 mph, which was the third fastest in knockout qualifying. “We kept it in the family, and that’s a good thing for Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Harvick. Stewart-Haas Racing did indeed do just that. And if you were wondering about their teammate Aric Almirola, he finished ninth, turning in a lap of 194.503 mph. Way back in 2009, Kurt Busch won a Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, but that was then. The big question is, “Can he win now?” If he leads 49 laps, he will become the 20th driver in NASCAR history to lead at least 9,000 laps in their career. Starting from the pole puts him in position to ride into the history books, but is it realistic to believe he can win from that spot? There have only been three winners who have started and won from the pole position at Texas Motor Speedway. In Spring of 2006, Kasey Kahne did just that, followed by Jimmie Johnson in the Fall of 2012, and Kyle Busch in the Spring of 2013. It’s worth noting between the Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Series, Kurt Busch’s younger brother Kyle Busch has won 13 times at Texas. Not bad.



Who Will Win? Through six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races, we have seen four winners. Austin Dillon driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Chevrolet won the season opener at Daytona, followed by Harvick winning three races in a row, and then Truex Jr. returning to his winning form by dominating at Fontana. Bowyer finally put an end to his losing streak and won the only short track race of the season at Martinsville before the Easter break. But who will win at NASCAR’s fastest 1.5-mile track, Texas Motor Speedway? A stroke of (lightning) speed will sure come in handy for the lucky driver to cross that finish line first.

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images FORT WORTH, TX—APRIL 06: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's for Pros Chevrolet, drives through the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.