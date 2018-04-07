Miller, Pedrosa, Zarco Lead Qualifying for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Argentina

Alma Pramac Racing's Jack Miller shocked the world of MotoGP by storming to the front of the field during a frantic qualifying session at the Autodromo Termas de Rio Honda in Argentina. Honda Repsol's Dani Pedrosa and Yamaha Tech3's Johann Zarco followed in second and third.

Rain began to fall during the last practice session ahead of the first of two rounds of qualifying, which prompted all MotoGP teams to switch to wet tires and wet-weather setups for Q1. Despite a dry line beginning to appear during the closing stages of the session, most riders decided to venture into Q2 with wet tires with the exception of Marc Marquez, Miller, and Cal Crutchlow.

Despite their valiant efforts, Marquez and Crutchlow didn't have what it took to remain on the circuit and suffer through the drying phase of the outing, which awarded Miller a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity to stick it to the man by remaining on slick tires.