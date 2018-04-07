Verstappen Explains Sudden 150 BHP Engine Boost That Caused Bahrain Qualifying Crash

Not pushing too hard

The spin, followed by a slide into the barrier in this instance, was Verstappen's second in as many weeks, as he spun his car after sustaining damage to the floor in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Whereas his spin in Australia can perhaps be attributed to him over-driving, the Dutchman emphasized he wasn't pushing too hard when going for his second run in qualifying in Bahrain.

"People may say I'm pushing too hard, but I think I'm experienced enough to know what I'm doing in Q1 of qualifying,” he replied when asked. "If you don't have a time on the board and have to push, a mistake can happen, but I already set a time", Verstappen points out. "Even my engineer came up to me afterward and said what happened wasn't normal. They don't typically do that when you fold up a car."

As for the race, which Verstappen will have to start from fifteenth, he still sees some solid chances for himself in Bahrain. "We have a good car. I think Ferrari's a little stronger than Mercedes, but we should be able to fight them. I'll just have to come from a bit further back. That might make it a bit more difficult, but it'll be more exciting too."