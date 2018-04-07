Sebastien Bourdais Leads IndyCar Field for Saturday's Phoenix Grand Prix

"The guys did a really good job," said Bourdais. "Obviously, qualifying position is pretty big. I knew it was going to take a flat (Turn) 3 and 4. I wasn't quite sure about Turn 1 and 2 and how much I needed to dig. The car was really solid. As soon as that track temp cooled off, it just gives you all the grip you need to make it happen. It's high tension, high pressure. Really listening to the car and making sure you don't overdo it," he added.

Penske's powerhouse drivers will start right behind the Frenchman at the wheel of their Chevrolet-powered racers. Simon Pagenaud managed to squeeze the most out of the new aero kit and delivered an average speed of 188.148 miles per hour with a total running time of 39.109. Pagenaud's teammate Will Power will start behind them from the third spot on the grid after averaging 186.852 miles per hour and 39.380 seconds during Friday night's qualifying run.

"It was fun. What a phenomenal qualifying session for our team," said Pagenaud. "We were mid-pack, and I knew we would go faster at the end. Very cool that we have a French front row on an oval. It's rare. It's very cool for him, too. Well deserved. This morning was super tough. Very, very difficult, very greasy. I think the race is going to be quite similar to qualifying. The cars are fun to drive. So far I love it. Hopefully, we can bring another trophy."