Liberty Media Lays Out Blueprint for F1's Future at Bahrain Grand Prix

A budget cap, cheaper and simpler engines, more standardized parts, and a more equitable distribution of funds: Liberty Media's vision for Formula 1's future from 2021 on is pretty much as expected. However, both the sport's American owner and the teams are keeping their cards close to the vest following their meeting at the Bahrain International Circuit.

"I think we're going to avoid going into specifics of what was discussed this morning", said McLaren director Zak Brown in the team representatives press-conference later on Friday. He stated that it was agreed between the teams, Liberty Media, and governing body FIA to keep the plans under wraps even though the specifics were at that time already being openly discussed in the paddock, outlining the generic brief Liberty put out publicly.

Rumored Rule Changes

Auto, Motor und Sport reports Liberty Media wants to impose a 150 million dollar budget cap, excluding marketing costs and salaries for drivers and key staff. According to the German publication, this would force the big three (Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull) as well as Renault and McLaren to cut spending and lay off personnel, but leave the five remaining teams unaffected as they allegedly spend less than $150 million per year currently.

Liberty Media also reportedly wants to significantly reduce the payments the top tier teams—Ferrari first and foremost—receive from Formula 1, with a merit-based bonus system eyed instead. The push for cheaper, simpler engines, meanwhile, follows an earlier and controversial proposal for a new engine formula.

The idea is to stick with hybrid V-6 turbos, but introduce standard turbochargers and batteries while dropping the highly complex MGU-H (which recovers and converts heat energy from exhaust gases). The kinetic braking energy recovery module (MGU-K) will be made more powerful instead.