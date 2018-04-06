Bahrain Formula 1 Race Circuit Grandstand Catches Fire

Just days ahead of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix, scheduled for this Sunday, April 8, 2018, a fire broke out in the Grandstands of the Bahrain International Circuit campus, as reported by the automotive website crash.net.

According to the website, "Bahrain International Circuit officials confirmed there was a small fire underneath the main Grandstand on Wednesday following an electrical overload," it quoted the authorities stating. “It turned out there was a problem with the aircon which put some storage rooms on fire.” And added, “Nobody got hurt and the fire was under control within one hour. It will not affect the Grand Prix of Formula 1 which will be held this weekend.” This means the Grandstand seats that you perhaps purchased remain hot property.