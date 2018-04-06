Formula 1 Champ Mika Hakkinen's Race-Winning Kart Is Now for Sale

Motorsport's biggest racing icons had their first taste of wheel-to-wheel competition at the wheel of a racing kart. This unique example that will soon go through the auction block at Bonhams' Monaco sale is the perfect example of that, as it used to belong to McLaren-Mercedes' Mika Hakkinen, the original "Flying Finn."

Originally manufactured by Finnkart, this basic-looking kart doesn't resemble today's stylized and high-tech-looking racing karts, but as they say, the proof is in the pudding, and this bare-bones racer has the pedigree to prove it. According to the online listing, this Finnkart was driven to victory lane by the two-time Formula 1 champion and Mercedes-Benz protege during the early '80s.