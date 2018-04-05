22 Car Entry List Released for 2018 IMSA Long Beach Contest

A stacked field of IMSA competitors will return to Long Beach, California once again this April with a 22-car field set to enter the 100-minute event. With the series' pro-am GT Daytona category missing from the list, entries from the GT Le Mans and Prototype classes will take to the tight city circuit on Saturday the 14th following qualifying the day prior. The contest will be part of the action-stuffed weekend that also includes IndyCar, vintage Trans-Am, and more.

The Prototype grid will stand with 14 entries in total. Wayne Taylor Racing and its No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R will be looking to lock in the team's fourth consecutive victory at the event with close competition from Mazda Team Joest, Team Penske Acura, and more expected. The Spirit of Daytona crew will notably be absent from the Long Beach race after a harsh outing at the 12 Hours of Sebring in March that landed its car in rehab following a late-hour crash with Tristan Vautier behind the wheel.

BAR1 Motorsports has also elected to skip out on this round of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.