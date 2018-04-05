World Touring Car Cup Releases Balance of Performance Changes

Last week, The Drive reported on the new one-off Yokohama tire that is being developed for this year's World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) Nurburgring race. We now have more news on changes for the 2018 WTCR season. The technical department in charge of Touring Car Racing regulations recently revealed the Balance of Performance changes for races held this year under its rules, including the WTCR series as well as other international competitions.

Before we dig into them, TCR and WTCR are quite different despite their similar names. TCR stands for Touring Car Racing which uses a standard set of rules and regulations across the globe, whereas WTCR is a race series that replaced the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) while adopting official TCR regulations.

TCR officials have implemented a Balance of Performance change to all sequential transmission-driven cars regardless of make in order to balance out the race field. If a race car utilizes a sequential 'box rather than a direct-shift gearbox, the car's weight will be reduced by a little over 40 pounds (20 kilograms), putting the average at just under 2,800 pounds (1,265 kilograms). Also, race cars competing in the WTCR season-opener at Marrakech will be dealt an additional 130 pounds (60 kilograms).

Regarding brand-specific BoP, the Audis on the grid will be heaviest. The Audi RS3 LMS models will have approximately 20 pounds (10 kg) added, putting the overall weight at just over 2,900 pounds (1,335 kilograms). The competing Hyundais and Volkswagens will race nearly 20 pounds lighter, while the Alfa Romeo, Honda, and Peugeot offerings get to run about 40 pounds under the heavyweight Audi.

Beyond adding weight, there will also be engine power BoP adjustments. Both the Alfa Romeo and Peugeot race cars will be allowed to run at 102.5 percent engine power while Honda's Civic offering will be the only car restricted below full capacity at 97.5 percent.

Motorsport reports that the FIA plans to release the full WTCR Balance of Performance changes Friday.