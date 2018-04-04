FIA WRC Implements New Power Stage Rules to Cut Gaps in Action

World Rally Championship stage strategy can go beyond the setup of the rally car. WRC teams must also have a set of tactics to cater to the course they drive on. Starting with the Tour de Corse race in April, the FIA has put a stop to some of these strategies with a new string of regulations.

Apparently, in the last leg of both Rally Sweden and Rally Mexico, race teams were checking into the stage later than appointed. This meant that the cars were running out of race order which created gaps in the action. When a team races farther down the order, they can affect the course they will drive on during the Power Stage because prior competitors can clear the road of snow and gravel that would be there had they started the rally or driven within the first few starts.

Safety and television coverage is also a concern if there are gaps in between runs.