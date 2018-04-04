No 2018 Indy 500 One-Off for Juan Pablo Montoya

Juan Pablo Montoya won't be adding a third Indianapolis 500 win to his already impressive tally of two—at least not this year. The Acura Team Penske IMSA racer had been looking at a one-off entry for the 102nd running of the Indy 500 but has now confirmed he will not appear.

"I won't be racing the Indy 500 because I am fully focused on getting the Acura Penske to victory lane in the IMSA championship and my upcoming debut in the 24 Hours of Le Mans," the 42-year old Colombian told Motorsport.

Montoya, who lost his full-time ride in Penske's IndyCar stable at the end of 2016, did compete in the 2017 Indy 500, finishing sixth as Penske ran an extra car for him throughout the month of May for the Indianapolis road course race and the famed 500.

With Penske dialing its IndyCar presence back to three full-time entries for 2018, it has decided to run a fourth car in the Indianapolis 500 for Montoya's IMSA team-mate Helio Castroneves, but no additional cars.