Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa Unveil 2018 Mustang RTR Formula Drift Competitors

That’s about a minute of snarling V-8s and tire smoke. Even while sliding, these cars are able to lift the outside front tire clear off of the ground; it’s a pretty neat party trick.

As you can see from the clip, the RTR Mustangs get the same revised front clip as the 2018 production car, and they’re adorned by custom pony emblems that Vaughn and Chelsea designed using a nifty online tool. Team RTR cars are powered by Roush Yates-built naturally aspirated V-8s that make over 900 horsepower and rev to 9,000 RPM. The 2018 Mustang GT for sale comes with a revised 5.0-liter "Coyote" putting out 460 horsepower.

These aren’t the only custom Mustangs to be built under the RTR name. RTR-branded performance upgrades are currently available for customer Mustangs at Ford dealerships across the States. Back in 2011, Vaughn Gittin Jr. also partnered with the Need for Speed video game franchise to build an absolutely nutty 1969 Mustang drift car.