Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa Unveil 2018 Mustang RTR Formula Drift Competitors
The 2018 Mustangs are ready to hit the Formula D season-opener at Long Beach this weekend.
Professional drifters Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa recently unveiled the brand new Mustangs they were testing out for the upcoming Formula D season. The results of this extensive testing have been made available on the Ford Performance YouTube channel. Vaughn and Chelsea represent Team RTR, or Ready to Rock, and they’re no strangers to drifting Mustangs at insane speeds.
That’s about a minute of snarling V-8s and tire smoke. Even while sliding, these cars are able to lift the outside front tire clear off of the ground; it’s a pretty neat party trick.
As you can see from the clip, the RTR Mustangs get the same revised front clip as the 2018 production car, and they’re adorned by custom pony emblems that Vaughn and Chelsea designed using a nifty online tool. Team RTR cars are powered by Roush Yates-built naturally aspirated V-8s that make over 900 horsepower and rev to 9,000 RPM. The 2018 Mustang GT for sale comes with a revised 5.0-liter "Coyote" putting out 460 horsepower.
These aren’t the only custom Mustangs to be built under the RTR name. RTR-branded performance upgrades are currently available for customer Mustangs at Ford dealerships across the States. Back in 2011, Vaughn Gittin Jr. also partnered with the Need for Speed video game franchise to build an absolutely nutty 1969 Mustang drift car.
Another video showing off Vaughn's new Mustang has been uploaded to the Monster Energy Instagram. Anyone wanting to see these cars in action can catch them during the 2018 Formula D season, which opens in Long Beach, California on April 6.
- RELATEDColorado Cops Concede Car Chase To Ford Mustang Doing 150 MPHThey fought the law, and...won this round.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Dealers Now Taking Orders for 480-HP Bullitt MustangSmall tweaks add 20 horsepower to the pony car's already crowded stable, and one can be in your driveway late this summer.READ NOW
- RELATED'Need for Green' Hue for 2019 Ford Mustang Debuts on St. Patrick's DayFord Mustang diehards will be able to celebrate next year's St. Patty's Day in roarin' style.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ford Mustang California Special Gets Updates Inside and OutOther add-ons include a B&O sound system, new wheels, and suede seats.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Teases New Bronco, Mustang Shelby GT500, and More With Cryptic New ImagesGet your first look at the new Bronco, Mustang Shelby GT500, Explorer ST, and a yet-to-be-named off-roader.READ NOW